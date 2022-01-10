.

Watch: Mumbai police rescue a woman from drowning near Gateway of India Published on: 20 minutes ago |

Updated on: 13 minutes ago

Mumbai: A joint team of Coastal Police and Colaba Police rescued a woman tourist from drowning in the sea near Gateway of India in Mumbai after a strong sea current hit her boat. The incident took place on Sunday. According to Mumbai Police, the woman lost control and fell into the water after a strong ocean current hit her boat. She was pulled into the rescue boat with a rope and then taken to a nearby hospital for a check-up. The rescue team from Yellow Gate police station included ASI Vasaikar, ASI Manoj Patil, ASI Jorvekar, and police constable Boondile.