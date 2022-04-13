.

Mumbai Metro gifts new hand bag to woman who lost her purse in scanning machine

Sharda Parab, a resident of the Dahisar area of Mumbai, received an aptly generous compensation from the Mumbai metro administration for the losses she suffered after her bag got stuck in the scanning machine at the metro station. Parab's Caprese purse was entirely torn and damaged after the officials failed to stop the scanning machine in time. On being asked for compensation of her loss, the authorities told her to submit a formal complaint to the higher authorities demanding compensation. Appreciating the co-operation, Parab did as told and left the station. She soon got a call with apologies from the higher authorities at the Mumbai Metro, who offered to buy an exact same purse from Amazon. Though she was impressed with the prompt response, she was not sure she will actually be sent a purse. But to her surprise, an exact same purse - of the same colour and brand - was delivered to her address the very next day. Parab is grateful to the Mumbai Metro for their co-operation and response.