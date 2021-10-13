.

Mumbai man cuts 550 birthday cakes, video goes viral-WATCH here Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 1 hours ago

A man in Maharashtra celebrated his birthday in a rather unusual way by cutting 550 cakes. The man identified as Surya Raturi is a resident of in Kandivali area. In the video, doing rounds on social media, 550 colourful cakes were decorated on 3 large tables. After that, Raturi cuts the cakes one by one with a knife with both hands while the people he is cheered by the people around him. The party poppers can also be seen in the viral video.