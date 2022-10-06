.

MP youth catches fire while performing dance with burning fire pots in his hands

A tragic incident took place at a village situated between two bordering districts Shahdol and Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday when people were celebrating the Durga Puja. A youth dressed up as Goddess Kali was performing a dance at an event. He was performing the ritual by carrying burning fire pots in his hands. Suddenly his garment caught fire resulting in severe burn injuries. The tragic incident took place at Khamharia village in the bordering areas of Shahdol and Anuppur districts in Madhya Pradesh. A large crowd gathered at the spot to watch the rituals. Several others were also performing the rituals. But unfortunately, a youth named Gudda Mahara's clothes caught fire and he suffered severe burn injuries. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he has been undergoing treatment.