Watch: Viral video of Mama bear carrying two cubs in Panna Tiger Reserve

A viral video of Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh has surfaced on the internet and the netizens are getting thrilled. In the video, a mother bear can be seen carrying her two cubs on her back, crossing the road at the Reserve. The bear and her cubs are roaming around in search of water to quench their thirst in the scorching heat. During the jungle safari, some tourists were thrilled to see the bear's family and shot the video.