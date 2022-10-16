.

Naked man mercilessly thrashed with stick in Bhind, video viral Published on: 17 minutes ago

Alarming visuals of a naked youth being beaten up in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind surfaced on Sunday. The incident took place at Bharauli Police Station in the district. The accused, identified as Bhure and Shubham Rajawat, have reportedly taken the victim to a secluded, forested spot before raining blows on his belly, legs, and groin area. Subsequently, a case was registered into the incident. The accused are still at large.