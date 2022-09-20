.

MP: Speeding car rams into policemen on patrol; one cop critical Published on: 4 hours ago

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident of hit and run case, an over-speeding car rammed into policemen on patrol in Bhopal's Narayan Nagar. One of the cops was severely injured in the incident and is being treated in a hospital. The CCTV footage that went viral after the incident shows four policemen standing along the road when an overspeeding car hits one of the officers. According to Bagsewaniya police station in-charge Sanjeev Chouksey, the incident happened on Saturday night, when the policemen were on patrol. Constable Dharamraj Mehra and Rakesh Mehra along with two other policemen were standing on Narayan Nagar service road. Dharamraj suffered serious injuries in the incident and is being treated in a private hospital. After the incident, the driver fled from the spot with the car, although the police were able to locate and seize the car. The driver was still absconding at the time of filing this report.