MP: Dispute over DJ music leads to stone-pelting; 5 injured Published on: 2 hours ago

Ratlam: Five were injured after people from two communities allegedly threw stones at each other following a dispute over playing DJ music in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, police said on Monday. The incident took place around 11 pm on Sunday in Kotdi village, located 70 km from the district headquarters, and later heavy security was deployed in the area, they said. The injured persons were admitted to nearby health centres.