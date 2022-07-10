.

Mother elephant asks zookeepers to help wake calf in adorable video Published on: 1 hours ago

A video of an elephant's interaction with her calf and zookeepers has gone viral. The video posted from the Twitter handle @buitengebieden has gathered a whopping over 12 million views. The elephant is seen trying to wake up its sleeping calf. But despite all her efforts, the calf did not wake up. Then the elephant sought the help of zookeepers who arrived with smiles on their faces and were able to wake up the calf with a few nudges much to the relief of its mother.