Monkey seeks food from monk by holding his dhoti in Mathura; video viral Published on: 11 hours ago

A video of a monkey seeking food from a monk by grabbing his 'dhoti' has become viral on social media. The video is being told of Sudama Kuti located in the Vrindavan area of ​​Mathura. When a monk came to the ashram, suddenly a monkey grabbed his dhoti and started demanding food. When the monkey held the monk for a long time, another monk came to the rescue of the monk. The monkey seeking food in a unique way was recorded by someone and uploaded on social media.