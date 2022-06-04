.

Money bags found in Saint's room after his death

A saint named Ramakrishna died of a heart attack in Velangi of Karapa Mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district on Thursday. Police who came to examine his body were shocked to see two bags of money in the room. Authorities found that Ramakrishna had accumulated Rs 3,39,500 in cash. Police said the money would be used for charity on the orders of superiors. According to locals, Ramakrishna came to the village five years ago and used to live his life as a beggar and gave amulets to the people in exchange for money.