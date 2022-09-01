.

MNS worker attacks woman objecting to flagpole

A woman from Kamathipura, Mumbai, was attacked by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). She was seen being slapped and pushed down by the MNS worker identified as Vidon Argile. The incident took place on August 28, 2022, allegedly over installing a flagpole meant for raising a banner in front of the woman's shop without her consent. The woman attempted to stand her ground and was repeatedly slapped, shoved, and pushed down by the MNS worker. The victim has been identified as Prakash Devi and a case has been registered by Mumbai Police.