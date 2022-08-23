.

Miscreants shave man's head for alleged illicit affair Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Miscreants in a UP village shaved a man's head and made him walk in the village wearing a garland of slippers over suspicion of him having an illicit relationship with a girl. The incident was reported in Pipra Hasanpur village under Dudhara police station area of Sant Kabir Nagar district. Someone shot a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media. At present, the police are taking necessary action by registering a case against seven named and several unknown persons on the basis of the viral video.