Miscreants in Karnataka hang two monkeys to death Published on: 1 hours ago

In an unfortunate incident, four monkeys were allegedly subjected to extreme brutality in the Mural village of Karnataka's Bidar district. The monkeys were hanged from a Tamarind tree by some miscreants. Two of them died while the other two escaped. Bidar Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists have demanded strict action against the miscreants. The youth of the village performed the last rites of the dead monkeys. Bidar police reached the spot and started the investigation.