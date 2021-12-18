.

Minister cleans school toilet after student's complaint: WATCH Published on: 25 minutes ago



Setting an example of hygiene for others to follow, Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh on Friday cleaned the toilet of a government school in Hazira. The incident occurred after a girl student complained of the unhygienic toilets in the school. In a video, the minister can be seen cleaning the floor and the walls of the toilet. Not only this, but he also reprimanded the authorities over the lack of cleanliness in the school.