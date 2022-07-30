.

Mili, the police sniffer dog who survived 40-day trans-oceanic lock-up

Mili the dog sniffs suitcases at a Panama dog training centre as she trains to start her new job working in the Central American country's customs. Just six months before, Mili was discovered in a shipping container that had crossed the Atlantic from Spain in a 40-day journey, without getting any water or food other than rainwater. "It is a miracle that this little animal was able to survive for so long, that's why we gave her the name Milagros (miracles) or Mili for short," says Hugo Turillazzi, veterinarian and administrator in the canine unit of the Ministry of Agricultural Development MIDA, where Mili now works.