Mexicans dedicate Day of the Dead to COVID victims



As Mexico City softens COVID-19 restrictions, celebrations around the annual Day of the Dead festival are springing up again. Authorities have installed 150 sites across the city for people to make Day of the Dead offerings. They have also erected a memorial for victims of COVID-19 and invited relatives to come and remember their loved ones with photos or other tributes. The photos will be turned into memorial albums. Officials hope the event will help give some closure to people who weren't able to say goodbye to their loved ones due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Day of the Dead festival runs until November 2. Mexico has reported 288,276 coronavirus-related deaths.