Mental illness can cause both internal and external damage

New Delhi: A new study revealed that mental illness and blood pressure can lead to cardiovascular disease and organ damage. For people with anxiety, depression and panic disorders regardless of age, mental illness is significantly associated with greater blood pressure. For people who are mentally ill, their heart rate does not adapt to external stressors. It is good to follow a healthy diet, exercise, and low stress to overcome mental health issues.