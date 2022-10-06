.

Men try to drown a woman in pond, thrash her mercilessly in Lucknow Published on: 8 minutes ago

A video of two men trying to drown a woman in a pond and mercilessly beating her in Lucknow has gone viral on social media. A man was seen dragging the victim towards a scrummy pond, where he was joined by another man. Both the men threw punches at her and tried to drown her. The video also shows another woman trying to save the victim. Romadevi, wife of Sanjay Kashyap, living in Mirkhnagar village of Nigoha police station area objected to the entrance of Amit's buffalo into the pond, and Amit along with his brothers started beating her. The police have registered a case on the complaint of the woman and arrested one accused in the case. The search for the absconding accused is still on. This incident took place on September 4, however, the video went viral only now.