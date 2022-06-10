.

Meghalaya: Wooden bridge over Ruga river in Gora hills washed away in floodwater Published on: 39 minutes ago

Shillong: A wooden bridge over the Ruga river connecting Jijika to Megua, which is the border area of Meghalaya's South Garo Hills and West Garo Hills district was washed away in flood waters on Thursday. The video shows how a whole bridge got washed away in the water. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that there will be heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh from June 10-11, and in Assam, Meghalaya during the next five days.