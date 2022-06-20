.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma takes stock of landslide situation in East Jaintia Hills Published on: 38 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Sunday visited Lumshnong in East Jaintia Hills. He took stock of the damages after landslides on NH 6 at the Lumshnong. The road communication between Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya to three neighbouring states of Assam, Mizoram and Tripura has been disrupted for the past three days due to multiple landslides in the Lumshnong area, the release from the office of the Chief Minister said. Sangma interacted with truck drivers, who have been stranded in the area. The Chief Minister said that efforts are being made to restore the road link in the next 48-72 hours, however, it is subject to weather conditions.