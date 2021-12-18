.

Meet Badal who drinks 15 litres milk a day and earns 25 lakh a year

Updated on: 2 hours ago

Many a time animals amaze us with their extraordinary skills and abilities. One among them is Badal, buffalo of Murrah breed. Badal who has won several competitions and prizes including Rs 5 lakh in a recent competition in Punjab has some unique traits to his claim. To start with, Badal drinks 15 litres of milk, 20 kgs of carrot a day including fodder. He also eats pure desi ghee once a week. Apart from this, Badal is massaged with mustard oil twice a day and two people have been kept separately to take care of Badal. Badal however, is more than this. He helps his owner Ravinder earn over Rs 25 lakhs yearly. Ravinder sells the semen of Badal every month which can be used in five-six buffaloes to improve the breed. According to Ravinder, he was offered ten crores for Badal, which he declined.