The Char Dham Yatra to Kedarnath once again resumed on Wednesday after being halted for 18 hours because of the bad weather condition in the region. Keda valley witnessed a significant drop in temperature after the Kedar valley was lashed by snowfall on Monday. As the Yatra resumed after 18 hours, around 15,000 devotees halted at Sonprayag, Ukhimath and Gaurikund left for Kedarnath Dham in one go, which caused massive jam-like situations at the horse halt of Gaurikund. The crowd was so unprecedented that the narrow roads looked jam-packed with horses and their jockeys leaving not an inch of space. This jam-like situation is up to 200 meters. Earlier, when the Yatra started on May 6 similar visuals had appeared. In Kedarnath, a maximum of 13,000 people are allowed daily.