.

Massive fire breaks out in godown, 7 sustain burn injuries Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A massive fire broke out at a godown of a shipping company in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. As per reports, seven persons sustained injuries due to the fire. The wounded have been shifted to a nearby hospital for their treatment while police personnel is investigating the reason for the incident. Reportedly, a team of firefighters reached the spot and handled the situation. The police said that more details will be shared as soon as the probe progresses.