Published on: 2 hours ago

Aurangabad: The villagers of Sharifpur in Gangapur in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district have started a mass self-immolation agitation in front of the Maruti temple in the village demanding a paved road. The road from Sharifpur to Ambewadi is in very poor condition since India's Independence. So, the villagers including school-going students are facing a lot of difficulties. Despite several agitations, no attention was paid at the government level.