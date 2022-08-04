.

Marilyn Monroe remembered 60 years after Hollywood icon's death

Los Angeles (USA): It's the 60th anniversary of the death of Marilyn Monroe, the Hollywood star, who is still one of the most recognizable persons in the world. Monroe died on August 4, 1962, at 36 years of age. She became a huge public personality. Her fans remember her as a kind woman with a generous spirit. In her lifetime, Monroe was exalted as one of the most bankable stars of the day, essentially guaranteed to attract an audience to any event. In the video, a fan says, "She's gorgeous, extremely talented, and she never really cared what anybody thought, which made her stand out from everybody else."