Khongjom Day: Manipur pays tributes to bravehearts of 1891 Manipur-Anglo War Published on: 1 hours ago

To celebrate the 131st Khongjom Day, Manipur today paid rich tributes to Khongjom War heroes, who valiantly fought against the British in the Anglo-Manipuri War of 1891. In the event held at the Khongjom War Memorial Complex in Thoubal district, several dignitaries including Manipur Governor La Ganeshan and Chief Minister N Biren Singh paid homage by laying floral wreaths to the martyrs at the Khebaching Ching in the War Memorial complex. Other Council of Ministers, MLAs, top Government, and police officials were also among the people who marked their presence. Khongjom Day is observed every year on April 23 to commemorate the brave sons of Manipur who made the supreme sacrifice defending its freedom. The attendees also paid floral tributes to the statue of Paona Brajabashi, located at the foothills of Khebaching before they offered Tarpan at Khongjom River. A contingent of Manipur Rifles played 'Last Post' and a 2-minute silence was observed in honor of the martyrs.