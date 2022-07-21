.

Nellore: In a terrible incident, a young man slashed a woman's throat for not picking up his phone. The incident took place in Rebala village located in the Buchireddypalem Mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district on Wednesday. The woman is being treated at a hospital in the district. According to preliminary information, the woman was having an extra-marital affair with a young man named Venkat. The woman, however, had been ignoring his calls recently. Venkat then went to the woman's house with his friend Ravi, where he got into a fight with her and cut her throat with a blade in a fit of rage. Later, when he tried to escape from there, the locals caught him and tied him to a pole. The police have arrested the accused and are investigating the incident.