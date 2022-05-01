.

Surat: Three leopard cubs reunited with mother

Surat (Gujarat): The Mandvi Forest Department in Surat has made significant efforts to reunite three leopard babies that had been separated from their mother. Jaswant Dahya Gamit, a resident of Patal village in Mandvi South Range's Ghoghamba Patal Bit region, went to work on his farm at 7 am. He contacted Upendrasinh Raulji, Range Forest Officer, Mandvi South Range, Surat Forest Department, after seeing three cubs in a ravine near the property. Forester Upendrasinh Raulji dispatched a team to investigate and took control of the cubs. The three leopard cubs were placed in a plastic basket and CCTV cameras were put up in several locations to catch the glimpse of the moment when the cubs finally reunited with their mother. The public praised and welcomed the forest department's efforts.