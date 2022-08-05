.

Muscleman carries over 100 kgs for 9 kms as friends cheer him in K'taka

A man walked 9kms carrying 116 kg of wheat sack on his shoulder in Chikkarogi village of Devahipparagi taluk of Karnataka's Vijayapura district. The man has been identified as Prakash Bairavadagi. A video has surfaced which shows the young man walking from Mula Savalagi of Devahipparagi taluk to Chikkarogi village. His friends were seen supporting him by blowing wind with towels and also cheered him along the way. Later, his friends gave him a silver bracelet weighing 50 grams for his achievement. The adventure of lifting heavy objects has been a hobby for this young man for a long time In the past, he had attracted people's attention by lifting some very heavy objects.