Man runs over female traffic cop over being asked to stop in Mumbai's Nalasopara

A man identified as Brajeshkumar Bhelauria who is a lawyer by profession tried to run over a female traffic constable when she was asked to stop in the Nalasopara area of Mumbai on Monday afternoon. A video of the incident has surfaced online, which shows an argument going on between some people at a parking place. Meanwhile, the lawyer on his scooty starts leaving in a hurry over which a female accompanying him can be heard saying 'go easy'. When he reaches the parking gate, a female traffic police constable obstructs his way and asks him to stop but the lawyer accelerates and runs over her leg. People standing nearby managed to catch the man and a scuffle kind of situation broke out on the spot. The female constable identified as Pragya Dalvi suffered minor injuries on her leg. A case has been registered against the duo and they have been arrested.