Man tries to end life on railway track; saved by RPF: WATCH Published on: 1 hours ago



Timely intervention from the alert women constables of the railway protection force (RPF) helped save the life of a 59-year-old man, Madhukar Sable who tried ending his life by laying down on the railway track at Shivdi railway station. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera at the railway station. In the CCTV footage, Sable with an intent to end his life can be seen lying down on the track while a train was approaching. However, a group of women constables who saw Sable on the track rushed to his rescue and signalled the train to stop. After which Sable was brought to the platform.