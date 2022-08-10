.

Man trembles, falls into embers during Muharram procession

Belagavi(Karnataka): In a bizarre incident at Shivapura village in the Savadatti area of the Belagavi district, a young man lost his balance and fell on burning embers while running through them during the Muharram procession on Tuesday. In the video, a number of men are seen running on burning embers from one end to the other while hundreds in the crowd cheer for them. In the same procession, the man lost his balance and fell, but immediately managed to get up and out of the raging fire with some minor injuries.