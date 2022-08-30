.

Video of UP constable thrashing two callers of 112 goes viral

Ballia: A video showing a police constable thrashing two callers, who sought 112 services, went viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place at the Gadwar police station in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh. According to sources, a police constable attached to the UP police dial 112 services is involved in the incident. It all began when two brothers Praveen Kumar and Pradeep Kumar had a dispute over some money transaction. Following this, one of them called dial 112, after which police visited their place and brought them to the police station. At the police station, the constable punched and kicked them while taking them inside the police station. On receiving information about the incident, Ballia SP Rajkaran Nayyar said that the incident is being probed, and whoever policeman is found guilty, necessary action will be taken against him. However, ETV Bharat does not confirm the authenticity of this viral video.