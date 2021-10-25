.

Egypt: In a blink of an eye, a thief in Egypt stole the phone of a journalist as he is live streaming in the country's capital. But even as the burglar made off the phone — with a cigarette in his mouth — the live stream continued, going viral on Egyptian social media. The country's public prosecutor said on Wednesday that the man would be referred to the country's criminal court to face trial. A statement by the prosecutor's office added that the man was also riding an unmarked motorcycle and was driving in the opposite direction of the traffic. The live stream was viewed with a mixture of comedy and justice at the man's seeming to have been caught in the act. Theft by motorbike is common in Egypt's capital. The journalist, a correspondent for the Egyptian paper Al-Youm Al-Sabaa, had been reporting on the slight shaking that was felt in the Egyptian capital during an earthquake. A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the Turkish Mediterranean coast on Tuesday, which was also felt in Egypt and other Mediterranean countries.