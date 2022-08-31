.

Caught on cam: Man steals newborn from Meerut hospital

A newborn was stolen by a man from a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Tuesday. The CCTVs in the hospital captured the video of the accused stealing the child. Dolly, a resident of village Mahalwala in Kithor area of Meerut, was admitted to the hospital and gave birth to a boy on Monday. At 10: 30 am on Tuesday, a man approached Dolly and told her that the nurse had asked for the infant to be vaccinated. Dolly gave the child to him believing it. When the man did not come back even after 1 hour, she got suspicious. The family members informed the doctor about the incident. When the hospital administration checked the CCTV footage, the man accompanied by another person was seen carrying the child. SP Rohit Singh Sajwan said that a report has been registered and searches are on for the accused on the basis of CCTV footage.