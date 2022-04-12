.

Man narrowly escapes death after falling on railway track Published on: 16 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

In a harrowing incident that took place around noon on April 11 at the Manmad railway station in Nashik, a man narrowly escaped death after falling on the railway track just as the train arrived at the platform. A video of the incident, shot by a food vendor at the station, shows the man lying on the railway track as about a dozen bogies of the Saket Express train pass over his body on the tracks. In the video, people can be heard directing the man to stay immobile as the train passes overhead. The man was able to crawl out without any injuries after the train came to a halt.