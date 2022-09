.

Man molests woman in Gujarat's Rajkot, thrashed by crowd Published on: 7 hours ago

A man was beaten up by a crowd for allegedly molesting a woman inside an autorickshaw near Hudco Chowk in Gujarat's Rajkot. The driver stopped the vehicle after the woman shouted for help. A crowd gathered on the spot and thrashed the man who molested her. The video of this incident went viral on social media. However, no complaint has been filed yet regarding the incident.