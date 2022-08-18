.

Cradle made with 4.5 kg silver in Surat, draws attention

On the holy occasion of Janmashtami, a businessman from Surat ordered a cradle made out of 4.5 kg of silver. The cradle was designed by a leading Surat jeweler and is bedecked by peacocks and traditional symbols. Jeweler Deepak Choksi said that there is a lot of enthusiasm among the devotees about the birth of Lord Krishna. This time, due to the fall in the price of silver, there is a demand for silver jewelry, which is why there is a demand for cradles.