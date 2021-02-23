.

Man kills leopard in self-defence Published on: Feb 23, 2021, 9:54 AM IST |

Updated on: 52 minutes ago Koo_Logo Versions

Hassan: In an attempt to save one's own life and family, a man has killed a leopard near Bendakere in Arasekere taluk in Hassan district. The animal attacked Rajagopal while he was travelling in a two-wheeler along with his wife and daughter. Rajagopal retaliated and killed the cheetah to save their lives. His wife and child were seriously injured. The incident took place on Monday evening. Locals said that he killed the leopard in self-defence.