Man hung upside down, brutally thrashed in Chhattisgarh Published on: 20 minutes ago

A man working as a watchman was allegedly hung upside down from a tree and brutally thrashed with sticks by five people, including a minor, at a village in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said on Saturday. After the video of the incident that took place in Uchchbhatti village under Sipat police station limits went viral on social media on Friday, the five persons involved in the attack have been apprehended, an official said. Manish (accused) claimed that the Suryawanshi (victim) was trying to sneak into his house repeatedly despite warnings, as he was trying to commit theft. Some locals tried to intervene and one of them recorded the act on his phone and circulated it.