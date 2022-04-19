.

Mumbai: The alertness of a Jawan of Maharashtra Security Force saved the life of a passenger as he fell on the platform and got dragged with the train while boarding Godan Express at platform number 4 of Kalyan railway station. At the time of the incident, Maharashtra Security Force personnel Roshan Jadhav, who was on duty, spotted the man being dragged away by the train and pulled him to safety towards the platform thus saving his life. The incident took place around noon. The man identified himself as Pawan Ashok Upadhyay (33), a resident of Mustafabad Saraiya Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. He received minor injuries but when he was asked to visit the hospital he refused. The heroic act of the security was captured on CCTV.