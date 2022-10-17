.

Man dies, wife seriously injured as car rams into motorcycle

One person died and his wife suffered serious injuries when the motorcycle they were riding collided head-on with a car coming from the opposite direction at high speeds on Monday morning in Amritsar. CCTV footage of the incident showed the car ramming into the motorcycle and the impact of the collision flinging the two-wheeler onto the bonnet of the car as it grazed passed the wall of a roadside building. The two passengers were flung into the air and then came crashing down on the road. The man died on the spot. Soon after locals gathered at the spot. Police said that the deceased and his wife were residents of Jandiala and were on their way to meet a relative. They also said that the car driver fled from the spot. The woman is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in critical condition.