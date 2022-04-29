.

Gujarat: Cattle turn burden as Maldharis face shortage of water and fodder Published on: 2 hours ago

Maldharis, a prominent community living in these areas, survive solely through cattle rearing. More than 100 families have already migrated with their cattle to places where they can get some water and fodder. Others will also follow suit as their daily supplies diminish with each passing day. Though the government provides one tanker to supply water to these villages, it is not adequate to meet their basic needs. This situation is unlikely to change until May end. This small hamlet - Sarada Village has about 250 houses and thousands of cattle. Heatwave warnings have been issued in many parts of the country, which is already reeling under severe water shortage. Many parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh are facing severe drinking water shortages.