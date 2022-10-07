.

Major accident averted as a tableau catches fire but doused in time in Malda Published on: 35 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A major accident was averted during Durga immersion in the Bada Bazaar area of the city. Durga Puja tableaux were being taken for immersion in the Bada Bazar area of ​​the Moti Nagar police station area. A tableau came in contact with a high-tension power line and caught fire. As soon as the tableau touched the live overhead wires, sparks started coming out and the tableau caught fire. The people of the Kali Committee extinguished the fire and averted what could possibly have turned into a major accident. There was no loss of life or property in the accident. A major electrocution accident was averted as there were several people surrounding the tableau.