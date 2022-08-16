.

Majestic lions walk on Madhubabn dam decked with the National Flag

A group of lionesses was seen walking on the Madhuban dam in Junagarh in Gujarat on the eve of Independence Day. The majestic big cats appeared one by one on the dam in viral CCTV footage. They seemed to be a bit curious with both sides of the path being decked with the National Flag and decorated with lights. One of the lionesses, the first to appear in the footage, looked curiously at the lights and slowly walked away followed by the rest of the group.