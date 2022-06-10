.

Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Navi Mumbai Published on: 48 minutes ago

With monsoon around the corner, parts of Navi Mumbai witnessed heavy rains on Thursday evening. It was the first time that this season witnessed significant rains. Rain was accompanied by thunder and lightning. The locals were seen commuting with umbrellas amid the heavy rain. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for the weekend with thunderstorms and violent winds accompanied by lightning at isolated places.