Arunachal doctor's fluent Tamil surprises Madras regiment soldier Published on: 1 hours ago

A video of a doctor from Arunachal Pradesh speaking in fluent Tamil with a jawan of the Madras Regiment in Tawang has gone viral. In the video, Dr Lham Dorjee is seen talking with the Madras Regiment soldier in fluent Tamil. Dr Dorjee studied medicine in Tamil Nadu. He surprised the jawan by speaking in the language. Netizens reacting to the video said it reflected India's rich culture and diversity.