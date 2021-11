.

Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal replica for his wife Published on: 2 hours ago



Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man in Madhya Pradesh's historic Burhanpur city has built a house that is an exact replica of the Taj Mahal. Anand Prakash Chokse, an educationist and a private school operator in the city, gifted the house to his wife Manjusha Chokse. Pictures of the house recently went viral on social media. People are appreciating Chokse's love for his wife.