.

Man mowed down by a car, dies on the spot in Madhya Pradesh Published on: 4 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A sensational case of hit and run has come to light in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, where a person crossing the road was hit by a speeding car. As soon as the man fell to the ground, the car sped away and the man died on the spot. The incident happened in the Gora Bazar police station area. The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Santosh Thakur. Surprisingly, the car driver did not stop even after hitting the person hard. People also chased the car, but the driver managed to escape by chance. CCTV video of this incident has come to light, on the basis of which the police have booked a case and looking for the car driver.